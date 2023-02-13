McDonald’s Introduces The Cardi B & Offset Meal Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The game may be over, but McDonald’s/Cardi B and Offset fans all over are still buzzing about last night’s cameo in McDonald’s game-day ad.

While it might not be an official love language, everyone knows a true sign of love is knowing your person’s go-to McDonald’s order – from memorizing how your bestie takes their McCafe coffee to knowing your bae’s McDelivery meal by heart. And no matter what’s in the order, it always tastes a little better when enjoyed together.

So in honor of the season of love, McDonald’s is serving up the first-ever celebrity duo meal with lifelong McDonald’s fans Cardi B and Offset. It’s perfect for sharing with your plus one, your situationship, your best friend or anyone in between. Starting Feb. 14, fans can pull up to participating restaurants nationwide to get the Cardi B & Offset Meal, which includes each of their go-to menu items plus their favorites to split on date night:

Cardi B’s classic McDonald’s Cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a Large Coca-Cola

Offset’s Quarter Pounder® with Cheese and a Large Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst

And to share… a Large order of World Famous Fries® and a hot, flakey Apple Pie.

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” says Offset. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” says Cardi B. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

The Cardi B & Offset Meal items will be served in fun packaging inspired by the season of love that features a throwback Valentine’s Day card that will have fans asking to share a meal with their special someone.

Shout out to Cardi and Offset on their latest collaboration! Try the new meal starting tomorrow (February 14).

McDonald’s Introduces The Cardi B & Offset Meal Just In Time For Valentine’s Day was originally published on globalgrind.com