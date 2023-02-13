Maxine Waters Trolls Trump Over Rihanna Super Bowl Criticism

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Donald Trump wasn’t a big fan of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half Time Show performance. In fact, the former president thought it was the “worst” show ever.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” the Republican fire ball wrote on his Truth social network Feb. 12.

If that wasn’t enough, the 76-year-old went on to accuse the Bajan Beauty of using “foul and insulting language,” referencing an incident that occurred in 2020, where the famous singer posed in front of a spray-painted art installation that bore the words “F*** Trump.”

“Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’” he added.

Rihanna has been vocal about her distain for Trump on multiple occasions. During his campaign run in 2018, the Fenty Beauty CEO criticized the republican for using her hit “Don’t Stop The Music” at his rally in Chattanooga. She also asked the MAGA leader to stop using her songs at future events.

Well, after the petty post went viral, fans of the billionaire cosmetic guru spilled on to social media with a mouthful for Trump, including California Rep. Maxine Waters.

“Donald Trump is just made because the multibillionaire Rihanna is richer than he is, and also more talented. You go girl!” she tweeted.

Maxine Water has been vocal about her distain for Trump, too

Waters, known for her direct opinions on politics and social reform, has been open about her disapproval of Trump for years. She called for the New York native to be convicted for the Jan. 6 Insurrection and dragged the Proud Boys advocate for his slow response to the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“You said we’d be safe by Easter! Experts always have to clean up after your ‘hunches,;” the Democrat tweeted at the time. “Keep your hunches 2 yourself & don’t waste experts’ time correcting your stupidity!”

This came right before she called the infamous politician a “porn star fornicator” and a “lying, crooked, tax evader.”

Waters snarky comment toward Trump was warranted.

This is the second time that he has insulted Rihanna. On Feb. 9, the former reality TV star said that Rihanna would be “NOTHING” without her coveted stylist Jahleel Weaver. “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” he added. The post has since garnered over 15k likes.

Rihanna hasn’t publicly commented on the former president’s trifling antics, probably because she’s still floating from her epic Super Bowl Half Time Show performance.

The Savage X Fenty CEO took to the stage Sunday night and sent fans wild in the crowd with a medley of her biggest hits. Throughout the jam packed performance, the Barbados native sang classics like “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In the World),” and “We Found Love,” as she danced and shimmed along with the music.

She also used the big opportunity to announce the pregnancy of her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

SEE ALSO:

The Haunting Of Rosewood And The Ghost Of Sylvester Carrier

‘So-Called’ News Station Questions Black National Anthem’s Legitimacy, Quickly Issues Apology

The post Maxine Waters Trolls Trump Over Rihanna Super Bowl Criticism appeared first on NewsOne.

Maxine Waters Trolls Trump Over Rihanna Super Bowl Criticism was originally published on newsone.com