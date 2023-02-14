Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lori Harvey is heating up the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Streets in designer frocks that are too hot for words.

The Lewks

New York Fashion Week is coming to an end, but Lori Harvey’s NYC style tour is just getting started. After a Super Bowl fun-filled weekend, the SKN by LH CEO is back in New York, making her fashion rounds and looking snatched while doing so. Harvey recently hit up the Miss Circle Soho Flagship Store Opening during NYFW wearing the brand’s garb.

Harvey stunned in the shimmery cut-out dress that put her curves on full display. She paired the look with clear slide sandals and diamond stud earrings. The socialite wore her hair back in a bun with side bangs framing her face. The Miss Circle ensemble seemed to melt onto her skin, adding to that usual glow that Harvey is known for.

For Harvey’s second slay, the model looked classic in a Tory Burch outfit featuring a sheer top and miniskirt bottom with a long sheer attachment. She accessorized the look with blue pointed-toe shoes, bold drop earrings, and a Tory Burch bag. Harvey’s sleek bob gave the look a sophisticated vibe.

According to Harvey’s Instagram stories, Tory Burch was excited about the celebrity’s arrival. Harvey captured a bouquet of flowers from the veteran brand with a note that read, “Welcome to New York! Looking forward to seeing you at the show.” And we are sure Harvey’s appearance did not disappoint.

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey’s Latest Ensemble For NYFW Is Everything!

Congrats! Lori Harvey Signs With IMG Models And WME

Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble

Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com