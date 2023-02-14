Valentine’s Day is here, so it’s time for the perfect V-Day makeup beat. Whether you’re having dinner with bae or a Galentine’s night out, adding a sexy smoked-out liner can take your look to the next level.
Start off by tapping a loose powder on a puff to create a base for the eyeshadow to blend. A warm brown as a transition shade in the crease sets the stage for the rest of the look. Buff it in on a fluffy blending brush until it is softly diffused.
Next, you’ll want to add a light neutral brown to the lid to create contrast for the smoked-out liner. Use a rich black pencil and smudge it along the outer two-thirds of the lash line. You can also tight-line the inner rim of your eyes for maximum smoldering.
Fill in your brows by brushing them up and adding hair-like strokes with a micro pencil. I like to go a shade lighter when I’m doing a smokey eye so the brows don’t fight with the shadow.
Now your Valentine’s just got the sultry upgrade it deserves! See more tutorials on my YouTube Channel!
Anika Kai Shows Us How To Execute The Perfect Smokey Eye Slay For V-Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com