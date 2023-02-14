According to NBC4i, Columbus police released body camera footage on Tuesday that showed SWAT officers fatally shooting a man at a Grove City Home Depot.
The SWAT team was serving an arrest warrant on Bret Andrews, 46, who had been accused of raping a minor in Athens in 2021. Three different bodycam videos captured around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday showed different perspectives of what happened during the attempted arrest at the hardware store at 1680 Stringtown Road.
Viewers may find the footage in the video player below disturbing.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Just Being And Loving Herself This Valentine’s Day
- Chloe Bailey Bares All In A Sultry Valentine’s Day Post
- 6LACK Promotes His Upcoming Album ‘Mr. Valentine’ With Atlanta Water Boys Passing Out Roses
- Reuben Vincent & Rapsody Commemorate ‘Black Love Day’ With The Release Of The ‘Feb. 13th’ Video
- Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
- Bodycam shows Columbus Police shoot man during Home Depot arrest
- Philly Super Bowl Riot Highlights Differences In Responses To White Riots And Peaceful BLM Protests
- Anika Kai Shows Us How To Execute The Perfect Smokey Eye Slay For V-Day
- Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks
- Who Is The Michigan State University Shooter And Why Did He Open Fire On Campus?
Bodycam shows Columbus Police shoot man during Home Depot arrest was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com