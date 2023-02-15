Globetrotting: Burna Boy, Tems & Post Malone Named Performers For 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The 72nd annual NBA All-Star Game will take place this weekend (February 19) in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NBA announced the performers that will grace different stages throughout the weekend. Click inside to find out the specifics.

The NBA has been dedicated to going global for quite some time now. The league is showing that they’re committed to broadening their audience with the announcement of the halftime performers for this year’s game. Today (February 15), it was announced that the Afrobeats themed performance will be anchored by Grammy Award-winners Burna Boy and Tems, along with rising star Rema. Last year, DJ Khaled brought out the likes of Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Migos, Lil Baby and Gunna for the halftime show.

Before the three Nigerian stars hit the stage, Post Malone will start things off. The ‘White Iverson’ and ‘Congratulations’ artist will start the show off with a medley of his hits. Malone moved to Utah in 2019 to stay out of the spotlight of Hollywood. Vin Diesel, the star of The Fast & The Furious franchise, will introduce the All-Stars. Jewel and Jully Black will perform the United States and Canadian national anthems. On top of performing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ (the Black National anthem) on Sunday, The Bonner Family will perform the National Anthem prior to the Rising Stars Challenge which takes place on Friday.

Another event that will take place on Friday is the Ruffles Celebrity Game. A plethora of artists including 21 Savage, Janelle Monae and Cordae will participate in the game. They join other artists such as J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Common and Quavo as musicians who have previously played in the game. The Migos star won the game’s MVP in 2019 (he scored 19 points).

Through out the weekend, the NBA will also celebrate LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. You can check out a full list of the All-Star Weekend festivities here. Shout out to Burna Boy, Tems and all of the performers announced for this year’s events. Also, shout out to the NBA for attempting to take the game global and shine a light on these deserving artists.

