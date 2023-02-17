Tried It: Ivy Park’s Park Trail Collection Takes The Great Outdoors To An Insanely Chic Level

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ivy Park is back at it again. The Adidas brand launched Park Trail, and it is everything you’d want in an activewear collection and more.

Embracing the great outdoors never looked this chic. The latest campaign fuses street style with the rugged beauty of nature. Army fatigues with subtle pops of neon orange, textured sweatsuits, and the perfect combination of purple and orange are just some of the themes featured in this collection.

That said, I was super excited when a box of Ivy Park goodies ended up at my front door, courtesy of the brand. I received the Twill Suit Top (www.Adidas.com, $250), the Solar Orange Knit Crop Top (www.Adidas.com, $85), the Cameo Biker Shorts (www.Adidas.com, $60), the cameo Ribbed Long Sleeve Top (www.Adidas.com, $130) and the Ribbed Skirt (www.Adidas.com, $110).

Twill Suit Top

Because I’m short, I wore the Twill Suit Top as a dress – and it worked. The details on this piece are divinely done. From the epaulets on the shoulders and branded pins on the lapel to the bungee cord belt adding the perfect pop of color, I was obsessed with this piece and felt it should stand alone.

I wore the biker shorts under the blazer, but you could barely see them.

The Knit Top in Solar Orange & Cameo Biker Shorts

Both the knit top and biker shorts come in matching sets, but I decided to get the top of one set and the bottom of the other and wear them together. The subtle pop of orange on the pants matched perfectly with the seamless knit crop top.

Okay, so hear me out, I’ve put on a couple of pounds over the last few months, so I felt a little self-conscious taking these photos. Well, let me tell you, this Ivy Park ensemble snatched me all the way together! It accentuated the extra weight in such a flattering way.

Knit Top

Biker shorts

Tens across the board! There are so many unique pieces from this campaign; honestly, this is my favorite collection. There are tons of versatile looks you can create with each piece. From rugged to sexy, Queen Bey has us covered! What do you think? Have you shopped the Park Trail collection?

