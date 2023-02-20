HomeMusic

Anika Kai Shows Us How To Do The Aura Nail Trend

Step your nail game up with this simple tutorial.

The easiest nail design of all time is the aura/blush nail trend. It’s as simple as dabbing some eyeshadow on your nail and sealing it with a top coat. The diva in me needed a bit more razzle-dazzle, so I added some nail stickers to add to the drama!

After one of my nails threatened to pop off, I decided to film myself fixing it. I removed the old nail by filing off the polish and soaking it in acetone. Now that it’s back to the natural nail, I pushed back any overgrown cuticle and prepped the nail for the new tip.

I used a medium almond full-cover tip that I purchased from amazon. After two coats of polish, it’s time for designs. I used a sheet of silver stars that I got from a Shein haul a while back. When those were placed, I grabbed my Morphe Sweetest Tea palette and an eyeliner brush to create the aura effect.

To see how I got this look watch the full video here.

