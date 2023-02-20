Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Two organizations in Columbus are teaming up to offer tax preparation assistance for free to local families.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital and United Way of Central Ohio are both planning to bring in certified volunteers to help families prepare their taxes for filing on “Super Saturday,” set for Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two groups are aiming to prepare 100 tax returns in the span of the day. Any household whose total 2022 income was $60,000 or less is eligible to participate.

Nationwide Children’s and United Way also plan to offer free childcare during the event, to accommodate families planning to come for the tax preparation assistance.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

How to get free tax help in Central Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com