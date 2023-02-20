HomeThe 614

How to get free tax help in Central Ohio

According to NBC4i, Two organizations in Columbus are teaming up to offer tax preparation assistance for free to local families.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital and United Way of Central Ohio are both planning to bring in certified volunteers to help families prepare their taxes for filing on “Super Saturday,” set for Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two groups are aiming to prepare 100 tax returns in the span of the day. Any household whose total 2022 income was $60,000 or less is eligible to participate.

Nationwide Children’s and United Way also plan to offer free childcare during the event, to accommodate families planning to come for the tax preparation assistance.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

