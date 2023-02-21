HomeThe 614

Ludacris Coming to the Ohio State Fair

The Ohio State Fair has announced a few concerts that are coming to the 2023 fair. The fair will take place from July 26th through August 6th and will include a total of 13 shows with 2 being free.

Kidz Bop will hit the stage on July 26th 6:30 PM with a show for the entire family while Ludacris will have a show on August 1st at 7:30 PM for the hip-hop fans.  Tickets will go on sale for these shows Friday, February  24th at 10 AM.  All tickets bought for a concert will include admission to the fair.  For more ticket and show information, click here.

