Mya Proves She’s Aging Backwards In Her Latest Instagram Pic

Unproblematic, timeless and gorgeous are just a few of the words you can use to describe Mya. The singer, who dominated the music charts in the mid-90s, lives a holistic lifestyle that has her mind, body and spirit flourishing.
The proof is on her Instagram page. Clad in a bikini, cover-up and lively, infectious smile, the “It’s All About Me” singer flossed her toned body and tanned skin for the camera.
“Sending sunshine, peace & joy your way. Pure Vida! #CostaRica
Thank you @animalloverescue x @landsinlove_tierrasenamor
by @jungleflowerenergy
by @rayencollection
#mya #planet9 #myaplanet9 #puravida #naturegirl #cr
#veganlifestyle,” she wrote.
The comment section was filled with admiration from her fans and peers, “i don’t understand how u just turned 25 and stopped,” one user wrote.
“How is this woman getting more and more fine as she ages…..,” someone else wrote.
“Plant based queen!!! @myaplanet9 time is on your side, I commend you on all your success as well as your plant based lifestyle from one vegan to another blessings to you! ,” another user wrote.
Mya is an advocate for self-care, which includes a healthy diet and mindset. The singer has been candid about her vegan diet and how it’s improved her quality of life. By the looks of it, she’s cracked the code to living prosperously.
We love Mya and are inspired by the peace she exudes. She is an example of what it means to take care of yourself on all fronts. We stan! What do you think? Are you inspired by Mya’s holistic lifestyle?
