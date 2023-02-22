Lizzo Serves ‘Clueless’ Vibes In A Plaid Gucci Dress

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Lizzo might’ve missed New York and Paris Fashion Week, but she was stylishly present to kick off Milan’s week-long runway fete. The About Damn Time crooner served looks as she stepped out for a night on the town in the Italian city.

The Yitty brand owner posted a video of herself to her Instagram page, and she looks amazing! She wore a pink, orange, and yellow plaid Gucci mini dress, a matching jacket with black trim, black sunglasses, and gold pumps. Lizzo’s Gucci look was styled by Reginald Reisman and tailored by Matthew Wreisman.

Although the singer captioned her post, “Milan for the night,” we’re hoping we get a few stylish photo-ops of her sitting front row, living her best life. Lizzo puts on for the girls when it comes to fashion, and we love to see it!

During her night out, the Grammy-award-winning singer ran into the queen of fashion week, Anna Wintour. The two snapped a selfie together, which Lizzo posted to her Instagram page.

“Look who I ran into!!!!” she wrote with excitement. Both Wintour and Lizzo posed for the camera in black sunglasses, and the British journalist and Editor in Chief of Vogue Magazine flashed her version of a smile.

Lizzo is running with the fashion girlies, and we love this for her. What do you think? Are you feeling her look?

Lizzo Serves ‘Clueless’ Vibes In A Plaid Gucci Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com