SZA dropped her sophomore album SOS in December and has recently announced plans to add ten new songs to it for a deluxe edition. The release date for the follow-up album has yet to be made public.
SZA has been racking up accolades left and right over the past few months. After SOS debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200, she was also named Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’ for 2022, broke the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album, and the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) just declared SOS is now officially platinum.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The ten additional tracks included on the deluxe version will now bring the total for SOS to 33 songs.
Are you here for more new music from SZA!?
The Latest:
- Amanda Seales Show ‘The Magazine Cover Conspiracy Is Destroying Us’ | EPISODE 55
- INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And ‘Satanic’ GRAMMYs
- Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
- Legend Making Legends: Marla Gibbs Says “It’s Never Too Late” To Make Your Dreams Come True, Empowering The Next Generation of Greats
- SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’
- Rooftop bar atop 28-story hotel opens in Downtown Columbus
- Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days
- Columbus Pizzeria Hiring Non-Stupid People
- Jayda Cheaves Wishes People Would Ask Less About Her Child’s Father And More About Her Mental Health
- Lizzo Serves ‘Clueless’ Vibes In A Plaid Gucci Dress
SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Former Ohio State Buckeye Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Is Rihanna Pregnant?
-
Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup
-
Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!
-
Traffic Alert: Parts of These Downtown Highways to Close This Weekend
-
Columbus Cutest Couple: Enter to Win a Date Night!