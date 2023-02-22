Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, a major interstate ramp on the East Side is scheduled to close Wednesday morning for 90 days for construction.

According to ODOT, the ramp from I-270 northbound to I-70 westbound will close at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will remain closed until May 23.

The detour to get around the closure is I-270 northbound to the Main Street exit to I-270 southbound to I-70 westbound.

The ramp work is one part of a $433 million ODOT megaproject to improve the Far East Freeway, a stretch of I-70 from U.S. 33 near Bexley to State Route 204 near Pickerington.

Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com