According to NBC4i, a major interstate ramp on the East Side is scheduled to close Wednesday morning for 90 days for construction.
According to ODOT, the ramp from I-270 northbound to I-70 westbound will close at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will remain closed until May 23.
The detour to get around the closure is I-270 northbound to the Main Street exit to I-270 southbound to I-70 westbound.
The ramp work is one part of a $433 million ODOT megaproject to improve the Far East Freeway, a stretch of I-70 from U.S. 33 near Bexley to State Route 204 near Pickerington.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
