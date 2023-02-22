Giant Eagle Stops Selling Water Sourced Near East Palestine Train Wreck

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Giant Eagle, one of Ohio’s largest grocery retail chains, will reportedly stop selling bottled water sourced near the East Palestine train wreck.

A few weeks ago a train derailed East Palestine, forcing toxic chemicals into the air, soil, and water. Giant Eagle uses a factory in Salineville, about 25 miles from East Palestine, to fill gallons of water they sell in their Giant Eagle, GetGo, and Market District stores.

Via FOX 8…

While the water used is reportedly from a nearby spring that’s at a higher elevation than East Palestine, the company said they didn’t want to take chances.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement. “Giant Eagle has made the decision to remove all gallon-size-or-greater Giant Eagle brand spring water product sourced from the Salineville facility from our store shelves until further notice while we continue to evaluate ongoing testing and potential impacts to the spring source.”

Do you drink Giant Eagle bottled water? Will you be switching to another brand for the time being?

