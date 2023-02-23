Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Reynoldsburg high school was locked down Wednesday due to a student being found with a gun on campus.

According to a statement from Reynoldsburg police, a school resource officer at the Reynoldsburg High School – Livingston Campus was notified by school staff of a firearm being found at the school.

According to district policy and procedures, the school was placed in full lockdown, the district said in a statement. Based on the recommendation of Reynoldsburg police, the lockdown was extended past the school’s normal dismissal time.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Lockdown After Student with Guns Reported at Reynoldsburg High School was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com