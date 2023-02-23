According to NBC4i, a Reynoldsburg high school was locked down Wednesday due to a student being found with a gun on campus.
According to a statement from Reynoldsburg police, a school resource officer at the Reynoldsburg High School – Livingston Campus was notified by school staff of a firearm being found at the school.
According to district policy and procedures, the school was placed in full lockdown, the district said in a statement. Based on the recommendation of Reynoldsburg police, the lockdown was extended past the school’s normal dismissal time.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Lockdown After Student with Guns Reported at Reynoldsburg High School was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
