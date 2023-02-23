The Columbus Symphony Announces Ne-Yo as Special Guest

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The Columbus Symphony has announced its 2023 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops lineup for its annual summer outdoor concert series.

The kick off will be June 17th featuring R&B singer and writer Ne-Yo. Ne-Yo will be performing with his band, along with his dancers backed by the Columbus Symphony.

Additional special guests for the season include; Super Diamond (June 24th), Patriotic Pops and Soul featuring Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale (July 1st), The Music of Whitney Houston: a Celebration (July 8th), The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (July 15th), Ben Folds (July 22nd), and The OSU Marching Bands (July 28 & 29th) Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com General admission lawn tickets range from $36.75-$47.25 in advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50-15.75. Children 2 and under are free. Full tables and single table seats are available for purchase from $63-$998. For more information call 614-469-0939.

The Columbus Symphony Announces Ne-Yo as Special Guest was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com