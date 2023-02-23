The Columbus Symphony has announced its 2023 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops lineup for its annual summer outdoor concert series.
The kick off will be June 17th featuring R&B singer and writer Ne-Yo. Ne-Yo will be performing with his band, along with his dancers backed by the Columbus Symphony.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Additional special guests for the season include; Super Diamond (June 24th), Patriotic Pops and Soul featuring Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale (July 1st), The Music of Whitney Houston: a Celebration (July 8th), The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (July 15th), Ben Folds (July 22nd), and The OSU Marching Bands (July 28 & 29th)
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com
General admission lawn tickets range from $36.75-$47.25 in advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50-15.75. Children 2 and under are free. Full tables and single table seats are available for purchase from $63-$998. For more information call 614-469-0939.
- In Leaked Audio, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says He Doesn’t Need ‘The Black Vote’
- R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
- The Columbus Symphony Announces Ne-Yo as Special Guest
- Donald Trump Donates Bottles Of ‘Trump Water’ To Ohio After Train Derailment, Environmental Crisis
- Nicki Minaj Brings Back Her Chopstick Buns For ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Cover Art
- Daycare Worker In Suburban Boston Taped Black Toddler’s Mouth Shut During Tantrum, Mom Claims
- Lockdown After Student with Guns Reported at Reynoldsburg High School
- Wardrobe Stylist QueenSylvia Prioritizes Culture In Season 2 Of ‘Bel-Air’
- Don Lemon 2013 Clip About “Ways to Fix the Black Community” Resurfaces After Nikki Haley Controversy
- ‘Bel-Air’ Finds An Identity Far Beyond Its Beloved Predecessor
The Columbus Symphony Announces Ne-Yo as Special Guest was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She's Pregnant
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Is Rihanna Pregnant?
-
Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!
-
Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup