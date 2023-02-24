Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, One day after a Reynoldsburg high school was locked down after a gun was found on a student, a second gun has been confiscated on the school’s campus.

According to a letter to families from superintendent Dr. Tracy Reed, a weapon was found at the Reynoldsburg High School-Livingston Campus Thursday afternoon. One of the school’s safety and security officers found the weapon, which was hidden, after receiving an information tip.

Reed said the school was swept by Reynoldsburg police and no additional weapons were found.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Second gun in two days found at Reynoldsburg high school was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com