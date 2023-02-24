This week Memphis’ own Gloss Up pulls up for a dope conversation with Incognito and DJ Misses! As she was unsigned this time last year, everything has changed in a matter of months for Gloss. Find out how it all came together on this week’s New And Making Noise!
New and Making Noise Podcast Ft Gloss Up | EPISODE 16 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She's Pregnant
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Is Rihanna Pregnant?
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup
-
Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!