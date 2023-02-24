Kelly Rowland & Trevante Rhodes & More Tapped To Star In Tyler Perry’s Netflix Film ‘Mea Culpa’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The devil works hard, but Tyler Perry and his typewriter work harder. The Emmy and Honorary Oscar winner is hard at work on his next Netflix project, and it’s boasting some Black star power.

Spotted on Deadline, the next Netflix project written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, Mea Culpa, is coming. It will star Kelly Rowland (Think Like A Man), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, The Predator), Sean Sagar (The Gentlemen), Nick Sagar (The Princess Switch trilogy), and RonReaco Lee (Nappily Ever After).

The film follows an ambitious criminal defense attorney trying to become a partner at the law firm and takes on a case of an artist who possibly killed his girlfriend.

Mea Culpa is the fifth feature from Perry at the streaming giant. It follows Six Triple Eight, A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, and A Jazzman’s Blues.

Six Triple Eight is a drama based on the true story of an all-Black, all-female, World War II Battalion that went into production last month and will see Kerry Washington star in the film and serve as an executive producer as well.

Kelly Rowland Is Back In Her Acting Bag

Rowland, a Grammy and Billboard Music Award-winning artist, has again caught the acting bug. She starred in Freddy vs. Jason, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and Bad Hair. She was also in previous episodes of The Equalizer, L.A.’s Finest, A Black Lady Sketch Show, American Soul, and Empire.

Rhodes gained stardom after his stellar performance in Barry Jenkin’s Academy Award-winning film Moonlight and other films Bruiser, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Bird Box, The Predator, and 12 Strong.

He was most recently seen in the controversial HULU series Mike portraying Mike Tyson.

Photo: Variety / Getty

