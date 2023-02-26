Cardi B Performs While Completing Community Service

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Cardi B decided to have some fun while completing her court ordered community service.

Cardi B recently completed some court-mandated community service, and appeared to have a blast while doing so. The rapper showed up to the New York Police Department’s police academy in Queens, NY to speak at a mentoring event. During the event, held by the Girls Talk program, Cardi performed her verse on the hit Glorilla song, “Tomorrow 2”.

Cardi also took to Twitter and reflected on her experience of completing community service.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

