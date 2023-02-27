Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide

HomeThe 614

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Tour 2023 Graphic

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

The tour announcements keep coming!  This time the legendary group Wu-Tang Clan has announced that they are hitting the road with another legend, Nas for the N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide!

The tour is set to kick off May 9th in New Zealand, then hit Europe to kick off summer in June.  After Europe, the tour will kick off in North America on September 20th in Nashville.  The tour is set to hit 20 stops in North America including Columbus, Ohio (October 4), Washington, D.C. (September 26), Las Vegas, Nevada (October 21), and wrapping in Highland California (Oct 22)

The complete tour schedule is as follows:

2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND

Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

EUROPE

Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena Mon

June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide Ties

June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome Wed

June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2

NORTH AMERICA

Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre*

^ Daytime Pool Party Performance

*On-sale: Monday, March 6th at 10am local

Tickets for the North American leg become available with the American Express® Early Access on Tuesday, February 28th in select North American markets. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starting Friday, March 3rd at 9am local time on livenation.com.  American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select North American markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 28th at 10am local time through Thursday, March 2nd at 10pm local time.  North American VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the VIP Lounge, a limited edition numbered tour poster, specially designed VIP gift items, and more.

Visit livenation.com for more ticket and tour information

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

