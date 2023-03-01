Philadelphia Teen Goes Viral Reacting to Morehouse Acceptance Letter

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

A High School student is going viral on social media for his reaction to a letter from one of his top choice schools. Amir Staten, a Senior at Friends high school, has been accepted to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga.

Staten got an email from Morehouse admissions as he was driving with his mother to her. “I’m like ‘mom I just got an email!’ she’s like ‘open it, what are you waiting for?’ Staten said. “I opened the email the rain — it says ‘Congratulations, you just got into Morehouse!

He was recorded by his mother, Karlynne Staten running up and down the street filled with joy!

“Let me record him so I can show the family him acting crazy in streets like this they aren’t going to believe it,” Karlynne Staten said. She shared the story on her instagram with no idea how much attention she would get. This story has caught national attraction and has coined the hashtag #Blackboyjoy.

“It’s cool to pick up a book, it’s cool to get a degree,” Staten explained. “You don’t have to be involved in the streets.”

Staten plans to study Sociology at Morehouse. You can support his cause by donating to his GoFundMe college fund here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amirs-road-to-morehouse-college

Philadelphia Teen Goes Viral Reacting to Morehouse Acceptance Letter was originally published on rnbphilly.com