Isaiah Washington Is Retiring From Acting… Unless You Help Fund His Next Project

Actor Isaiah Washington, well known for his role as Dr. Preston Burke on Grey’s Anatomy is calling it quits.

Not just from his role in the medical drama but from the acting world as a whole.

Washington took to Twitter Friday to reveal the news and bid a bittersweet goodbye.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today. Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twitter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won,” he wrote.

“I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic.”

He then hinted at how he’ll be spending his free time going forward and what he has in the works before he officially bows out of the acting game.

“I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America. Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE!”

Corsicana is a movie that Washington directed and starred in that follows a former slave-turned U.S. marshal that tails a gang of killers into the oil-rich town of Corsicana, Texas. The movie was released in August 2022 and has an IMDb rating of 7.6 and 79% on Rotten Tomatoes with streaming on Prime Video.

In several other tweets, Washington also revealed that he’d be writing his second book, TAMING THE BEAST: My Hollywood Stories and Strategies.

But Washington added a caveat– he could return to acting if the public funded his latest project.

“[It] became clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 years. So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023 Twitter post?” he added.

“It seems that if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

Isaiah Washington Is Retiring From Acting… Unless You Help Fund His Next Project was originally published on cassiuslife.com