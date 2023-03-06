Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, a Columbus middle school was placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon after Columbus police responded to reports of a student having a weapon.

Champion Middle School, in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, was placed on a brief lockdown, between 12 and 1 p.m. today while the school safety and security team searched for a weapon, matching a loaded clip found on a student in the school.

Columbus City Schools confirmed that Safety and Security originally received word that a student may have had a clip to a weapon in the building. The clip was recovered, the weapon was retrieved shortly afterward, and Columbus PD was notified.

