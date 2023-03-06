According to NBC4i, a Columbus middle school was placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon after Columbus police responded to reports of a student having a weapon.
Champion Middle School, in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, was placed on a brief lockdown, between 12 and 1 p.m. today while the school safety and security team searched for a weapon, matching a loaded clip found on a student in the school.
Columbus City Schools confirmed that Safety and Security originally received word that a student may have had a clip to a weapon in the building. The clip was recovered, the weapon was retrieved shortly afterward, and Columbus PD was notified.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She's Pregnant
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!