Columbus Police looking for answers after a very violent weekend

According to NBC4i, in addition to shootings that took place Monday afternoon, investigators with the Columbus Division of Police are looking into several shootings which happened over the weekend. Five separate shootings took place from Friday evening through Sunday, resulting in 10 people being shot.
“The fact we had those numbers, it gives us a little bit of time to pause, little concerned,” said Columbus Division of Police Commander Mark Denner.
Two of the people shot did not survive. Ziyadah Brown, 28, and 27-year-old David Thomas were both killed in south Franklinton, according to Columbus Police
For the full NBC4 story click here
