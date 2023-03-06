Meagan Good Stuns In A Purple Slip Dress

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Meagan Good is always glowing and is no stranger to showing off her killer style! The beauty was spotted on Instagram over the weekend as she showed us her look for the American Black Film Festival and it’s safe to say that she is still a stunner and we can’t get enough of her incredible fashion sense!

The gorgeous actress was spotted on the social media platform while showing off her look for the event. The stunning Instagram Reel showed the actress in a soft glam look to show off her natural beauty as she wore a cut out purple slip dress. She then transitioned into a black cut out look that included a crop top and long skirt with a thigh high slit which matched her soft glam perfectly.

