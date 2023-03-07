Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis-born actor and comedian Mike Epps is being investigated after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack by TSA agents over the weekend.
Epps was in town Saturday for his Straight Jokers! No Chaser Comedy Tour at Gainbridge Fieldhouse along with Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, and D.C. Young Fly.
According to the firearms investigation report obtained by WRTV, there was a .38 Special Airweight revolver in the backpack. It was loaded with four rounds of Hornaday .38 Special ammo.
None of the ammunition was in the chamber, according to the report.
Read more from WRTV here
