‘Love & Lockup’ Breakout Star Monique Talks About Derek Loving Her Despite Her Size

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Monique and Derek are breakout stars from this season of Love After Lockup. Every week, viewers tune in to watch the unlikely duo figure out…well… love after lockup. Derek did a nine-year bid in prison where he met Monique and the two pen pals developed a relationship that has withstood harsh criticism about their polar opposite appearances. Monique is a beautiful plus-size woman and Derek is a petite man with a big personality. The couple recently stopped by Angela Yee’s new show Way Up where they opened up about their union and the public’s reaction to their size difference.

During the candid interview, it’s clear Monique and Derek have chemistry despite critics refusing to believe Monique could land a man like Derek because of her weight.

“TV don’t really show a plus size woman being loved correctly, especially by a man who is attractive,” explained Monique. The reality TV star explained she was insecure when she was young, but not in her older age “I don’t have trouble finding a man. People think I was peddling through penpal websites to find a man.”

Together Forever

It was recently revealed, in a separate interview with Carlos King, Derek cheated on Monique approximately 10 times since being home from his sentence. He specifically talked about the high-speed chase with a love affair gone wrong behind Monique’s back. The couple also addressed the viral clip of Derek ordering $500 worth of food from a restaurant.

‘I don’t like how that became a big thing. This is the man I love and care about, even if he came home and wanted to try everything on the menu I will get that for him. I will not deprive him of anything.”

If you’ve been keeping up with Monique and Derek since day one of this season, Derek’s sisters have been a thorn in the couple’s side. According to Derek, his family thought he had a “type” that Monique didn’t fit. But Derek reassured them he loves Monique and is with her because of her principles, love, and loyalty.

Derek’s sister went on to accuse Derek of outing her as a transwoman during the interview. However, fans quickly defended Derek and how he talked positively about her transition.

Watch the full interview, below:

RELATED STORIES:

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Claps Back At Body-Shamers

‘Love & Lockup’ Breakout Star Monique Talks About Derek Loving Her Despite Her Size was originally published on hellobeautiful.com