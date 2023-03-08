According to Tacoma Police Department, a verbal argument led to shots being fired in a parking lot at Tacoma Mall. Sources say former NBA player Shawn Kemp is allegedly connected to the shooting.
In 2005, the Seattle Supersonics legend was arrested for drug possession. Following that was another drug arrest in 2006. The Indiana native has not made an official statement regarding the reports.
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams
RELATED: Delonte West Begins First Phase Of Drug Detox Treatment
RELATED: Jailed NBA Star Jayson Williams’ Soon To Be Ex-Wife Joins “Basketball Wives: Los Angeles”
RELATED: Nike is Sticking By Ja Morant Following Gun Controversy
Report: Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Connected in Shooting was originally published on majicatl.com
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Keith Sweat and Ginuwine concert added to Ohio State Fair line-up