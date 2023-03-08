Texts Prove Tucker Carlson ‘Passionately’ Hates Trump And His ‘Big Lie’ Despite Reporting Otherwise

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Are y’all sitting down? Because I would hate for you to fall over and hurt yourselves after I deliver to you this shocking and completely unexpected news.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is full of it.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Oh, come on. You’re not suggesting that the guy who called critical race theory “evil” but also admitted he ‘never figured out’ what it is exactly is lacking in journalistic integrity while he sits in his high chair, straps on a white nationalist baby bib and cries for an hour every night about all his various white grievances are you?”

I knooooow—it sounds crazy, right? But what if I were to tell you that Carlson secretly and “passionately” hates former President Donald Trump? Not only that, but Carlson apparently felt great relief when Trump was voted out of office and he always knew Trump’s voter fraud propaganda was, indeed, a “big lie.”

According to the New York Times, Carlson’s true feelings about the former head MAGA in charge came to light in a group text conversation started by fellow Fox host and “shut up and dribble” acolyte Laura Ingraham, who, on Nov. 16, 2020, wondered, “What are we all going to do tmrw night?” after it was projected that Joe Biden would be America’s next president.

Carlson responded that he planned to dedicate a significant portion of his show to reporting on Dominion Voting Systems, which Trump and Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell erroneously claimed rigged voting machines to abracadabra Trump votes into Biden votes, which only succeeded in multiple lying parties being sued by Dominion.

“Haven’t said a word about it so far,” Carlson said before admitting the allegations against Dominion made him uncomfortable. (Seriously, imagine a lie being so obvious that the guy who believed Biden was ignoring white drug addicts by giving Black drug addicts crack pipes became uneasy about the blatant dishonesty.)

“The whole thing seems insane to me,” Carlson wrote in the text thread. “And Sidney Powell won’t release the evidence. Which I hate.” He added that Powell was “making everyone paranoid and crazy, including me.” (And only Carlson is allowed to use his platform to make angry white people “paranoid and crazy,” amirite?)

To put things into perspective, as recently as this week, Carlson sat behind his desk and shared his “opinion” that Jan. 6 protesters were actually “right” to be upset about the so-called stolen election.

From the Times:

Mr. Carlson — who ridiculed claims about a plot to steal the election as “shockingly reckless” and “absurd” in his November 2020 text messages — also continued to give credence to lies about widespread voter fraud this week.

“The protesters were angry,” he said on his Monday program. “They believed that the election they had just voted in had been unfairly conducted, and they were right.”

He added, without providing any specifics: “In retrospect, it is clear the 2020 election was a grave betrayal of American democracy. Given the facts that have since emerged about that election, no honest person can deny it.”

Yes, “no honest person can deny it,” at least not outside of a private group chat full of crackpot conservatives who thought they were in a safe space to finally say the quiet part out loud.

But Carlson’s hypocrisy doesn’t stop there (or anywhere for that matter).

More from the Times:

Some of Mr. Carlson’s private remarks about Mr. Trump are difficult to square with the praise he has lavished on the former president publicly. At times, the host and his producers were gleeful about what a news cycle without Mr. Trump would look like. And they cheerfully predicted his waning power as a political force.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Mr. Carlson wrote to members of his staff on Jan. 4, 2021. “I truly can’t wait.”

One producer replied, “I want nothing more.”

Then Mr. Carlson responded, “I hate him passionately.”

Again, to put things in perspective, in 2020, Carlson decried that “reporters hate Trump with an all-consuming mania” and that they “hate him so intensely that at times it’s been amusing to watch.”

Mind you, Trump recently praised Carlson for his recent coverage of the Capitol riot, which he downplayed to the point where even Republican legislators were like: Bro, you really gotta stop lying like this.”

So, what other fake-aggrieved nonsense is Carlson perpetrating on his show? Did he actually ever think the green and brown M&Ms are “sexy”? Is he secretly adding Cardi B’s “WAP” to all of his YouTube Music playlists? Is he a closeted believer in the fact that George Floyd was, indeed, murdered? Let me find out there’s a secret text thread somewhere that shows Carlson advocating for more Black women to be appointed as federal judges.

Apparently, Carlson lies so much that he’s even lying about his lies. (It’s like Inception, but for right-wing propaganda.)

Talk about “fake news.”

