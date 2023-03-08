If there’s one woman that we’re making sure to honor today for International Women’s Day, it’s without a doubt our very own founder of Urban One, Mrs. Cathy Hughes!
Thankfully Questlove of The Roots felt the same way, as the seasoned media maven was a special guest on the latest episode of his Questlove Supreme podcast.
RELATED: A Timeline Of How Cathy Hughes Built A Black Empire
In Part 1 of her interview with Questlove, Mrs. Hughes gives a full rundown of how she got her start in the game and the many obstacles she faced along the way before becoming the owner of America’s biggest Black media company. The conversation is very informational and far from rushed, with the Nebraska native taking her time to fully break down an illustrious-yet-inspiring career story that details perseverance and true Black excellence from a proven leader in our culture.
You’ll also her her talk about creating the now-standard Quiet Storm platform, in addition to a few familiar names that she helped to put on. Whether discussing how she helped Wendy Williams through the rough patches of her early career to describing a still-ongoing beef with Steve Harvey, you’ll learn very quick how deep Mrs. Hughes history goes when it comes to the world of radio.
Take a listen to Part 1 of Cathy Hughes’ interview on the Questlove Supreme Podcast below:
Radio To Running Things: Cathy Hughes Visits ‘Questlove Supreme’ To Talk Career Highlights was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
