Murder charges filed in death of Columbus woman found in landfill

According to NBC4i, Columbus police arrested a man and are expected to provide additional information Thursday about a woman’s body found in a Brown County landfill.

Gene Scott, 46, of Columbus, was arrested Thursday by the Columbus Division of Police and charged with murdering Renee Benedetti, whose body was found by law enforcement agencies Wednesday at a Rumpke landfill in Georgetown, Ohio, approximately 50 miles east of Cincinnati.

“This is an ongoing, active homicide investigation,” Assistant Chief Greg Bodker said. “Our work is far from over.”

According to the complaint, Scott and Benedetti — who police believe to have been in a romantic relationship — were arguing on Jan. 29 when Scott began choking her.

