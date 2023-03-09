According to NBC4i, A Columbus police officer is fighting her charges in court after being accused of drag racing while under the influence.
NBC4 obtained an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s bodycam video of the Jan. 3 incident, which involved Columbus Division of Police Officer Trier Knieper and her friend, Paige Slyman. The pair had been illegally street racing in separate cars around 9 p.m. that night, going 100 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.
Troopers on Interstate 270 westbound pulled over Slyman, 26. When they approached Knieper, 27, one of the trooper’s body cameras recorded her saying she pulled over when she saw the troopers stop Slyman
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- National Day of Action Against Police Terror: Racial Justice Organizations Unite To Demand Change
- A Guide To Museums and Exhibits Honoring Hip-Hop’s 50 Years
- 9 Of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Best Guest Verses
- RIP Biggie Smalls |The Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb | Episode 20
- Georgia Republican Absurdly Tries To Link Diversity And Inclusion Initiatives To Ohio Train Derailment
- Former Ohio House Speaker Convicted in ‘Largest Corruption Case’ in State’s History
- Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
- Murder charges filed in death of Columbus woman found in landfill
- Columbus Cop Pulled Over Drag Racing Drunk Still On Duty
- Jonathan Majors Opens Up About Playing Dennis Rodman In ’48 Hours In Vegas’
Columbus Cop Pulled Over Drag Racing Drunk Still On Duty was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Keith Sweat and Ginuwine concert added to Ohio State Fair line-up