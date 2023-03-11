HomeContests

Listen to The Amanda Seals Show to Win Tickets to the Future & Friends One Big Party Tour

Future Song of the Day Contest WCKX

IT’S THE FUTURE SONG OF THE DAY CONTEST!

JUST LISTEN FOR AMANDA AND NAILZ TO ANNOUNCE THE DAILY FUTURE SONG OF THE DAY AT 7:15 AM AND 9:15 AM.  WHEN YOU HEAR IT BETWEEN 10 TO 3PM TEXT THE KEYWORD FUTURE TO 71007 FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

