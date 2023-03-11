Yung Miami Steps Out In A Mesh Jumpsuit That We Love

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram this week absolutely serving in a mesh catsuit that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style and banging body in the fashionable mesh ensemble. The all black look was from the designer Alaia and currently retails for $3,180.

The mesh jumpsuit fit the beauty like a glove and was sure to show off her curvy frame in the process. She wore black briefs underneath the fashionable look and served face and body while modeling the look for the ‘Gram.

She paired the trendy look with black pumps and carried a super cute matching black mini handbag to add to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she wore her jet black locs in a sleek and straight style with a middle part that showed off her stunning face which adorned a light beat to enhance her natural beauty.

The BMF actress shared the effortless look on her Instagram page in a photo dump as she posed for a few shots during her night out on the town.

“Acting Bad ” she captioned the look.

Check out the stylish ensemble below.

It’s official, Yung Miami has once again given us style goals and is definitely one of our favorite fashion girlies!

What do you think about the Caresha Please host’s latest look? Did she nail it?

