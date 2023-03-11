Marsai Martin is simply stunning! The teenage actress was spotted on the scene for a pre-Oscars event earlier this week and she was all glammed up and fabulous in the trendy look.
“#TheRulesAreSimple with @marsaimartin for the @staymacro Oscar porty! #StyledByJavar inspiration was Robin Givens 90s realness! Look: @dolcegabbana Shoes: @casadeiofficial Jewelry: @dena_kemp Makeup: @joannasimkin Hair: @alexander_armand X @ninajhair Photographer: @tyrenredd” the caption read.
Check it out below.
Marsai Martin Is Stunning In All Red For Pre Oscars Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
