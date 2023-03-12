Power 107.5 CLOSE

It appears that Yung Miami is currently single and no longer dating Diddy.

Yung Miami recently clarified her relationship status during an interview at the Rolling Loud California music festival. During a conversation with Billboard on March 4th, the rapper stated that she was currently single after being asked about double dating with her group mate JT.

“I’m single, baby. What man you saw me with? I’m single. S-I-N-G-L-E, baby!”

Check out the clip of the conversation below.

Yung Miami Clarifies Relationship Status– “I’m S-I-N-G-L-E” was originally published on hiphopnc.com