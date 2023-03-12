Ruth E. Carter Makes Black History At The Oscars

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ruth E. Carter has just made history.

The legendary costume designer just took home her second Academy Award for Best Costume Design at this year’s Oscars ceremony for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With this win, she becomes the only Black woman to have two Oscars wins under her belt, making history in real-time.

Carter won her first Oscar for her work on the original Black Panther movie in 2018 and now, her second win makes history after Denzel Washington became the first Black man to win two Oscars back 2002 and Mahershala Ali, who also won twice in 2019.

During her acceptance speech, the 62 year old began by thanking “the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman.” She continued, “She endures, she loves, she overcomes. She is every woman in this film. She is my mother,” before revealing that her mom had died recently at 101 years old.

She went on, “This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment.” And was sure to shout out the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman by saying, “Chadwick, please take care of Mom” after remembering her mother.

The designer also thanked director-cowriter Ryan Coogler and all of those involved in the project adding, “Together, we are reshaping how culture is represented. The Marvel family, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and their arsenal of genius. Thank you. I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talokan,” and concluded with, “This is for my mother.”

Congratulations to Ruth E. Carter for making history on this legendary night.

Ruth E. Carter Makes Black History At The Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com