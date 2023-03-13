Get The Look: Qunita Brunson’s Flirty Half Up Half Down Hairdo For The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Quinta Brunson’s hair looked gorgeous at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her half up, half down ‘do flowed perfectly with her embellished floral look, and we’ve got the scoop on achieving her sassy hairstyle.

Quinta Brunson is a style maven, and there’s no doubt that she’s been slaying this award season. We love how versatile her hairdos have been, and we are ecstatic to learn that her hairstylist, Alexander Armand, created her Vanity Fair Oscar Party look using Mielle products!

Brunson’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party hair featured a slick back half up, half down look. Although the weather has been a little unpredictable on West Coast, Armand combated the elements using reliable products to ensure every strand stayed in place. “I achieved Quinta’s flirty half up half down look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party by using Mielle’s new Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz System,” said Armand.

Get the rest of the breakdown below!

Armand washed and conditioned Brunson’s hair with Mielle’s Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz shampoo and conditioner, which helped to achieve softer, shinier hair. It also helps prep the hair for frizz-free styling.

After towel drying Brunson’s hair, he used the Avocado & Tamanu Anti Frizz Slip & Seal Leave-In Conditioner and blow-dried the product into her hair to help close the cuticles in place and help reduce frizz. Armand then used his refrigerated Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum to activate the Cold Application Technology and to add a second layer of protection against frizz. Once the Stay Straight Serum was evenly distributed into the Abbott Elementary actress’ hair, he began flat ironing to achieve a sleek, pulled-up look in the front of her hair. According to Armand, both the Avocado & Tamanu Leave-In and Stay Straight Serum harness the power of cool in unique and innovative formulas that you refrigerate to activate.

Armand then added loose curls into Brunson’s hair for a flirty look. He topped the hairstyle off with a pea size amount of the Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum after styling.

Brunson’s hairstyle was pure perfection, and it offset her custom, fun gown perfectly. We can’t wait to see what hairstyle the beauty rocks next!

