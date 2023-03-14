Karrueche Tran’s Pixie Cut Oozes 90s Flavor

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Karrueche Tran has been working her pixie cut, and we love to see it! The 34-year-old actress debuted the new hairstyle last weekend during Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event and has been making stylish rounds ever since.

The actress was among the many celebrities attending Beyonce and Jay Z’s Gold Party after Sunday’s Oscars. She took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her look, and it was the epitome of glamor.

Tran looked flawless in an embellished gown with a deep v-neck/backline, and purple feathered sleeves. She kept the accessories to minimum, allowing the focus to remain on her gorgeous frock, her beautiful face, and her perfectly styled hair.

Celebrity hair slayer Ray Christopher is responsible for Tran’s latest look, and he honestly did his thing. No surprise there because the talented hairstylist is known for transforming the tresses of some of our favorite celebrities, including Lori Harvey, Lauren London, Kamie Crawford, Garcelle Beauvais, and more.

We’re unclear if Tran’s latest style is a wig or an actual big chop. Either way, we’re obsessed with this look! The style is reminiscent of the 90s, which is making a huge comeback right now. What do you think?

