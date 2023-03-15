Donald Glover Sneaks New Childish Gambino Song Into “Swarm” Trailer

Power 107.5 CLOSE

If you’re missing Donald Glover‘s Atlanta show, the multihyphenate has another show en route to satisfy your cravings.

Dubbed Swarm, the show will be on Amazon Prime Video, and the title may allude to the BeyHive fandom behind Beyoncé.

It follows Houston native Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, who’s an obsessive fan of the mega pop star “Ni-Jah” and goes on a cross-country trek that takes a violent turn during a home invasion.

The minute-long teaser even shows Fishback’s character dancing and mopping up a pool of blood.

“The series was also inspired by Houston urban legends like of Marissa Jackson, a fake Beyoncé fan who allegedly died by suicide when she heard that Jay-Z allegedly cheated on Beyoncé, writes Vulture.

Glover spoke with Vanity Fair in January about his new show and the works that inspired it.

“We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy,” Glover told Vanity Fair. “Me and my brother Stephen were talking about finding someone like Isabelle Huppert, as far as risk-takers in performances.”

The Atlanta native also recognized many people who were integral parts of the show like Malia Obama, Black Is King director Ibra Ake and She-Hulk writer Kara Brown working in the writers’ room.

“A lot of people did it out of the kindness of their hearts and they did a really great job,” he continued before noting some other up-and-comers in Hollywood who star in the show. “Dom, Damson [Idris], Chlöe [Bailey]. I was really blown away at how hard they worked on the tone, ’cause it’s a strange one.”

All seven episodes are set to premiere March 17 on Prime Video.

The show doesn’t just mark the return of Glover, but his musical alter ego Childish Gambino, who sneakily snuck a new track entitled “Sticky” into the teaser.

“Sticky-icky / Somebody’s watching, so watch your back / Don’t look back, look at the mess you’ve made,” Gambino sings on the eerie track, which is part of an entire EP that’s also dropping Friday.

Donald Glover Sneaks New Childish Gambino Song Into “Swarm” Trailer was originally published on cassiuslife.com