Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro

It’s official…we are so close to the opening of the first Bojangles opening in Central Ohio.
According to 614Now, the first Bojangles will be opening at 831 Hilliard Rome Rd and the owner has given a tentative grand opening date on or near May 23rd! Get in line because I’ve lived down south and indulged in the glorious southern biscuits and I want more!
But just when you couldn’t think things would get any better the owners have announced that a second location is already in the works!
In 2021, franchisee owner Jeff Rigsby announced that he will be opening 45 locations over the next few years with 15 of them being in Central Ohio. Documents filed with the city of Hebron reveal that the next location is slated 853 South 30th St.
RELATED STORY: Bojangles Opening Multiple Locations in Columbus
Bojangles Senior Director of Communications Stacey McCray told 614Now that group breaking will be happening soon at the Hebron location and opening later in 2023.
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits is known for is savory fried chicken, southern-style biscuits, and sweet tea. Bojangles currently doesn’t have a restaurant in the state of Ohio.
