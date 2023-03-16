Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Columbus International Auto Show has returned to Columbus amid the ongoing semiconductor chip and car shortage, for the first time since 2019.

The auto show will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. It started March 16 and runs through March 19 from noon to 9 p.m. daily.

Kelly Danison, Columbus International Auto Show manager, said she believes The Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Ford F-150 Lightning, and electric vehicles will all draw thousands of visitors — even though those are the vehicles with bells and whistles requiring chips.

The Columbus International Auto Show Returns, First Time Since 2019 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com