According to NBC4i, The Columbus International Auto Show has returned to Columbus amid the ongoing semiconductor chip and car shortage, for the first time since 2019.
The auto show will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. It started March 16 and runs through March 19 from noon to 9 p.m. daily.
Kelly Danison, Columbus International Auto Show manager, said she believes The Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Ford F-150 Lightning, and electric vehicles will all draw thousands of visitors — even though those are the vehicles with bells and whistles requiring chips.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- The Columbus International Auto Show Returns, First Time Since 2019
- South Carolina Abortion Bill Would Impose Death Penalty For Terminating A Pregnancy
- Naomi Campbell, Law Roach, And DJ Khaled Storm Down The Catwalk At Hugo Boss’ Miami Fashion Show
- Bible-Thumping Republican Defends Voting No On Bill Banning Corporal Punishment On Disabled Students
- The Power 1075/1063- Ohio Media School Social Media Influencer Contest
- When Whitesplaining Goes Wrong: Author Of Anti-Woke Book Can’t Define ‘Woke’ When Asked
- Meagan Good Dazzles At The ‘Shazam!’ Movie Premiere In An Alluring Glittery Set
- Rihanna Bumped Around With Her Beau In A Casual $990 Striped Polo Shirt
- Chloe Bailey Teases Album Cover Drop In A Skintight White Latex Look
- The National Black Midwives Alliance Is Campaigning For Black Midwives To Be Acknowledged As An Essential Part Of Black Maternal Healthcare
The Columbus International Auto Show Returns, First Time Since 2019 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Keith Sweat and Ginuwine concert added to Ohio State Fair line-up
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Listen to The Amanda Seals Show to Win Tickets to the Future & Friends One Big Party Tour
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Win a Trip to The Dreamville Festival
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]