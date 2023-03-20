Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Parents are being asked to pick up their students in Grandview Heights after the high school received a bomb threat Monday morning.

According to a release from the City of Grandview Heights, Grandview Heights High School received an anonymous bomb threat at 10:15 a.m., prompting the school to activate its emergency response plan. Students in grades 4-12 were evacuated to the Grandview Heights Library and the school suspended all activities for the remainder of the day.

Parents were asked to pick up students at the Library on West First Avenue from the south on Ashland Avenue and exit southbound on Oakland Avenue.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Grandview Heights students evacuated after bomb threat was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com