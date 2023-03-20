According to NBC4i, Parents are being asked to pick up their students in Grandview Heights after the high school received a bomb threat Monday morning.
According to a release from the City of Grandview Heights, Grandview Heights High School received an anonymous bomb threat at 10:15 a.m., prompting the school to activate its emergency response plan. Students in grades 4-12 were evacuated to the Grandview Heights Library and the school suspended all activities for the remainder of the day.
Parents were asked to pick up students at the Library on West First Avenue from the south on Ashland Avenue and exit southbound on Oakland Avenue.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Grandview Heights students evacuated after bomb threat
- Saweetie Dishes On Her Candy Crush Collab + Her Desire To Portray Play A Super Villain On The Big Screen
- Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
- Conservative Twitter Melts Down Over The Possibility That Donald Trump Will Be Arrested
- Medical Minute With Dr. Mel: Black Vets Denied Benefits?
- Convicted Rapist Sentenced To Undergo Chemical Castration
- Trump’s Expected Arrest: ‘Mug Shot, Fingerprints,’ But Perp Walk Unlikely, Ex-DA Predicts
- Mary J. Blige Shines In A Versace Look
- Halle Bailey Is A Goddess In A Nili Lotan Gown
- Yung Miami Is Our Style Muse In A Casablanca Dress
Grandview Heights students evacuated after bomb threat was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Keith Sweat and Ginuwine concert added to Ohio State Fair line-up
-
Listen to The Amanda Seals Show to Win Tickets to the Future & Friends One Big Party Tour
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM