According to NBC4i, The last gas-powered muscle car from Dodge isn’t leaving the road without some squeals, thunder and crazy-fast speed.
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made.
Stellantis says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid.
It’s what the performance brand from Stellantis is calling the last of the rumbling cars that for decades were a fixture of American culture on Saturday night cruises all over the country.
Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger and the Chrylser 300 big sedan by the end of this year, squeezed out by stricter government fuel-economy regulations and an accelerating shift to electric vehicles to fight climate change.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Get Excited For Bernie Mac’s Posthumous Return In Never-Before-Heard Stand-Up Album
- Amanda Seales Show ‘To Arrest Trump Or Not To Arrest Trump That Is The Question?’ | EPISODE 74
- Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
- I’ve Never Had A Twitter Account: Dave Chappelle Recounts His Hilarious “Beef” With Katt Williams
- Cleveland Makes List of Top 10 ‘Food’ Cities in the Country!
- Here’s What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
- Dodge unveils it’s last gas powered muscle car that’s faster than a Tesla
- Keke Palmer Says Of All Her Careers, Motherhood Is Her ‘Greatest Gig Of All’
- Yung Miami Is ‘Back Outside’ In NYC In An All Black Look
- Ja Rule Says Hip-Hop Is Negatively Affecting Ja Morant’s Decisions
Dodge unveils it’s last gas powered muscle car that’s faster than a Tesla was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Keith Sweat and Ginuwine concert added to Ohio State Fair line-up
-
Listen to The Amanda Seals Show to Win Tickets to the Future & Friends One Big Party Tour
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM