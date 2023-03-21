Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Juvenile car theft has become one of the city’s most common crimes in the last two years, and it can end deadly.

Two 14-year-old boys died after crashing a stolen car last summer. In another case two girls, 12- and 13-years old, were injured after crashing a stolen Kia into a ravine in November.

Data from the Franklin County courts show many teens involved are repeat offenders. Now the juvenile court system is working on a program aimed at breaking that cycle and getting to the root of the issue.

Franklin County proposes program to curb teen car thefts was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com