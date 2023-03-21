According to NBC4i, Juvenile car theft has become one of the city’s most common crimes in the last two years, and it can end deadly.
Two 14-year-old boys died after crashing a stolen car last summer. In another case two girls, 12- and 13-years old, were injured after crashing a stolen Kia into a ravine in November.
Data from the Franklin County courts show many teens involved are repeat offenders. Now the juvenile court system is working on a program aimed at breaking that cycle and getting to the root of the issue.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Franklin County proposes program to curb teen car thefts was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
