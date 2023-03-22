Raphael Saadiq took to Instagram today to tease what appears to be a 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion tour!
The post on Saadiq’s official IG account shows a picture of Saadiq, D’wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley all sitting on a stool. On the top and bottom there are the words ‘Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony Toni Toné’, and also ‘Just Me And You Tour 2023’.
Saadiq’s caption simply reads ‘Just Me And You Tour 2023’.
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Listen to The Amanda Seals Show to Win Tickets to the Future & Friends One Big Party Tour
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM
-
Win a Trip to The Dreamville Festival