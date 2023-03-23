During an event in Atlanta celebrating the birthday of late rapper Shawty Lo, fellow ATLien Cee-Lo Green attempted to make a grand entrance – things didn’t go as planned.
Things looked troubled from the start: In the short clip, Cee-lo can be seen awkwardly straddling a horse as two other men guide the animal inside a busy venue. Horses can be very excitable, and it appears the combination of flashing lights, music and a very loud DJ was too much for the poor horse to handle.
Add to the fact that night club floors aren’t the best surfaces for horses to be on and what you have is a sweet, soulful recipe for disaster.
Eventually the DJ advised that Cee-Lo be taken off the horse, but the warning came about 5 seconds too late. Take a look at the clip below.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Despite the chaotic scene, it’s good to see ATL still honoring the legacy of Shawty Lo on what would have been his 47th birthday. The rapper was involved in an automobile accident that took his life in 2016.
Let this be a lesson: Keep your horses out of the club.
- Columbus Elementary Students Sick After Eating Marijuana Gummies
- Things Black Writers Need To Know Before Using ChatGPT
- Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atl Party Honoring Shawty Lo
- Nicki Minaj Got Stylish With Her Family In Fashionable Photo Dump
- Soulja Boy, Ne-Yo, Akon & More Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Scheme
- Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend
- Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
- 2 Teens Charged For University Heights Murder
- SZA Sizzles In A Curve-Hugging Bodysuit For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS
- Gerber Recalls Baby Formula Due to Bacteria Contamination
Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atl Party Honoring Shawty Lo was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Listen to The Amanda Seals Show to Win Tickets to the Future & Friends One Big Party Tour
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM
-
Win a Trip to The Dreamville Festival