Power 107.5 CLOSE

Naomi Osaka hopped on her Instagram account to post some chic pictures of her and her baby bump fashionably working the streets of Japan.

We’ve finally got an up close and personal look at Naomi Osaka’s baby bump, and we are in love! Since the tennis phenom announced her pregnancy, she’s been pretty low-key about her journey. But she recently blessed us with a picture of her exposed round belly, and we aren’t worthy! Osaka and her bump flexed in Japan, donning a casual yet fly outfit. The four-time Grand Slam champion adorned her pregnant body with a cropped jersey (that displayed her last name on the back), denim parachute pants, and neutral-colored sneakers. She finished her sporty look with a black dad’s cap and gold hoop earrings.

This pregnancy attire is right on trend with Osaka’s usual style. The mogul is known for slaying in oversized, posh clothing when off the court, and her tennis shoe game is top-notch.

In 2021, Osaka was named the Louis Vuitton Fashion ambassador, and rightfully so. Her street style mirrors her Japanese roots mixed with the individual swag that she was obviously born with. We can’t wait until her little munchkin gets here because we know that baby will be just as stylish and talented as their mother.

DON’T MISS…

Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

5 Times Naomi Osaka Gave Us Hair Inspiration

Naomi Osaka & Allyson Felix Talk Prioritizing Self Care And Mental Health In Time’s Olympic Preview Issue

Naomi Osaka Displays Her Perfect Baby Bump In Japan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com